Updated: Buhari resumes work today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has notified the leadership of the National Assembly that he has resumed to work after his medical vacation in London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari left the shores of Nigeria ion 7th May for a medical treatment in London after formally informing the National Assembly of his vacation and that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would function as the Acting President pending when he will return to the country.

The President came back to the country on Saturday evening after spending about 104 days in London and addressed the nation on Monday morning where he spoke on many issues including the unity of the country, security challenges as a result of Boko Haram insurgents and economic security of the country.

The President according to his media aide has written the leadership of the National Assembly that he was back to office.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who disclosed this to State House correspondents in Monday said, “” Yes, some few minutes past 11 am, the President signed the letter notifying the National Assembly of his resumption. A copy has been sent to the Senate President and a cope has been sent to the Speaker, House of Representatives, so the President has resumed.”

On what his resumption will do to Nigerians, the presidential spokesman said, it meant the president they voted into office, who he said had been serving them and was indisposed for some time was ready to continue with the work he had been doing.

Commenting on Nigerians reaction to the President’s broadcast that his message was not explicit enough, Adesina said, “that broadcast was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead so you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.”

The post Updated: Buhari resumes work today appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

