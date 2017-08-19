Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Updating of low-cost housing applications – Independent Online

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Updating of low-cost housing applications
Independent Online
The City of Ekurhuleni is updating and verifying its low-cost housing application status and will be registering new applicants in the southern region customer care centres. The registration process, which began in March, had been halted in order to
Registrations for art development school now openTembisan

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.