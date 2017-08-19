Pages Navigation Menu

UPP Chairman dies as fracas mars Anambra guber primaries

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A ward chairman from Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi local government identified as Uwakwe Mmaduabukwu, on Saturday collapsed and died during the Anambra governorship primaries of the United Progressive Party, UPP. All efforts to revive him proved abortive as many others were reportedly injured. A delegate of the Party, Peter Okolidoh, told reporters: “The UPP primaries […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

