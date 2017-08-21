Pages Navigation Menu

US comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran American entertainer Jerry Lewis, whose slapstick comedies like “The Nutty Professor” endeared him to millions, died on Sunday aged 91, Variety reported. One of the most popular comic actors of the 1950s and ’60s, Lewis perfected the role of the quirky clown but also won acclaim as a writer, actor and philanthropist in a …

