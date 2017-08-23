US gospel star Kirk Franklin reveals he has a Nigerian family

KIRK Franklin, American gospel singer, revealed during a recent concert in Lagos that he has a Nigerian family The musician was in town for the ‘Fearless Concert’, performing alongside Nigerian gospel act, Tim Godfrey at the House On The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos. During the event, Franklin revealed that his daughter got married to a […]

