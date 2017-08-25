US invests $50m in Nigeria’s clean energy projects – Vanguard
US invests $50m in Nigeria's clean energy projects
Vanguard
The United States said it has invested over $50 million in clean energy projects across 18 states in Nigeria. Head of U.S Commercial Service Unit, United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Mr. Brent E. Omdahl, stated this in Lagos, yesterday, …
