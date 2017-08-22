Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US-led air strikes blamed for surge in civilian deaths in Raqqa – Financial Times

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Financial Times

US-led air strikes blamed for surge in civilian deaths in Raqqa
Financial Times
US-led coalition air strikes on Raqqa, the Isis stronghold in Syria, have caused a surge of civilian deaths, activists say, with some estimating that more than 160 have died in the past eight days. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based …
Dozens reported dead in US-led strikes as battle nears Raqa heartVanguard
US-Led Strikes Kill More Than 170 Raqqa Civilians, Monitor, Sources SayU.S. News & World Report
Dozens of civilians, including children, reported dead in US-led strikes on RaqqaTelegraph.co.uk
BBC News –Aljazeera.com –The Straits Times –The Independent
all 76 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.