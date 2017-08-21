Pages Navigation Menu

US Rapper The Game Caught Sliding Into The DM Of A 16-Year-Old Girl

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment

The Game gets caught sending inappropriate message to a 16-year-old girl. The teenager posted a pouting photo which the rapper apparently liked, because he sent her a heart emoji in her DM, unsettling the girl. She immediately put him on the blast. “So The Game Dm’d me,” she captioned the screenshot which clearly show the …

The post US Rapper The Game Caught Sliding Into The DM Of A 16-Year-Old Girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

