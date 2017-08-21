Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US and South Korea simulate nuclear war as 17500 troops take part in drill – Express.co.uk

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

US and South Korea simulate nuclear war as 17500 troops take part in drill
Express.co.uk
UNITED States and South Korea carried out military anti-terror and nuclear drills in a show of force against North Korea as fears of war escalated. By Jon Rogers. PUBLISHED: 11:40, Mon, Aug 21, 2017 | UPDATED: 12:55, Mon, Aug 21, 2017 …
US-South joint drills begin amid North Korea tensionsNews24
Fresh Threats From Pyongyang As Joint Military Exercise BeginsWBUR
War Games: South Korea Warns North Not To Provoke Conflict as US Military Officials Arrive in SeoulNewsweek
The Sydney Morning Herald –The Diplomat –NEWS.com.au –ABC Online
all 445 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.