US, South Korea start military drills amid ‘second war’ threats from Pyongyang – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
US, South Korea start military drills amid 'second war' threats from Pyongyang
USA TODAY
SEOUL — The U.S. and South Korea started their annual joint military exercises Monday amid threats from Pyongyang that the drills could spark a “second Korean war.” North Korea's official government newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned against "reckless …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!