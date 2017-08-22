Pages Navigation Menu

US Telcos Targeted by Hackers in an Attempt to Empty Cryptocurrency Wallets

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Cryptocurrency users have always been a tempting target for cybercriminals. Since none of these currencies have reversible transactions, stealing money is a guarantee for success. It now appears criminals are targeted telecommunication providers across the United States for this purpose. More specifically, they try to have companies transfer control of a victim’s phone number to … Continue reading US Telcos Targeted by Hackers in an Attempt to Empty Cryptocurrency Wallets

