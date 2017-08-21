Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stricken US destroyer arrives in Singapore after collision, 10 sailors missing – Washington Post

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Stricken US destroyer arrives in Singapore after collision, 10 sailors missing
Washington Post
SEOUL — A frantic search continued Monday for 10 sailors missing after a collision between a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer and an oil tanker three times its size off Singapore. Meanwhile, The U.S. Navy pushed ahead with investigations into the
Ten sailors missing after US warship, tanker collide near SingaporePremium Times
Rescuers Seek 10 Missing Sailors After US Navy Ship and Tanker CollideNew York Times
10 sailors missing in collision between US warship, tankerNew York Daily News
Chicago Tribune –NBC New York –U.S. News & World Report –Xinhua
all 492 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.