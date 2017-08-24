Pages Navigation Menu

US’s Mattis promises support to Ukraine, but no arms – Daily Mail

US's Mattis promises support to Ukraine, but no arms
Daily Mail
KIEV, Aug 24 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on a visit to Ukraine on Thursday said Washington would continue to put pressure on Russia over what he called its aggressive behaviour, but stopped short of promising to provide lethal weapons

