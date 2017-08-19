UUTH CMD decries lack of medical equipment, medical tourism

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Professor Etete Peters has decried the poor medical equipment gap in the countrys health intuitions, saying only three cancer treatment machines are available nationwide.

Speaking with The Guardian in Uyo on medical tourism and other issues in the country, he said, A lot of people do not have confidence in our own health system because of one reason or the other, it is not necessarily that we do not have the manpower, it is because in some cases the equipment are not there or are not functional.

By the time you go, you discover that the one equipment that is available, lots of people are queuing up for it. Naturally, people will want to go where they donít need to queue. If the government addresses this gap, the man power is there.

On the issue of power, Peters said, ìWe use generator almost 24 hours. We have not been hooked up to the national grid. We are still having our primary source of electricity from this area and it comes once in a while. So because of that we have to rely on generator. A truckload of diesel we use each month is 23,000 litres, costing N9 million a month.

We have approached the state government to link us up with the national grid together with the Ibom Specialists Hospital but we havenít heard anything,

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

