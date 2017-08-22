Valencia Sign Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia On Loan

Marcelino’s rebuilding job at Valencia is gathering pace, with the club announcing the loan signing of French holding midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter Milan.

The 24-year-old returns to La Liga four years after leaving Sevilla for Monaco, later joining Inter in 2015, and follows the signing of centre backs Jeison Murillo and Gabriel Paulista.

Local media reports suggest that Valencia’s Joao Cancelo will go on loan to the Serie A club as part of the deal.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Valencia will need to pay 25 million euros to buy Kondogbia at the end of his one-year loan period.

Kondogbia featured 24 times for Inter last season, scoring once and creating two assists as they finished seventh in Serie A.

Defensive midfielder Kondogbia will be hoping to slot straight into Valencia’s starting XI, alongside former Arsenal defender Gabriel, when they face reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid on Sunday night at the Bernabeu.

It has been a good couple of days for Valencia as they got off to a winning start in the new La Liga campaign on Friday, beating Las Palmas 1-0 thanks to a Simone Zaza strike.

