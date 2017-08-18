Van Vickers daughters are so grown! (Photo)

Pages Navigation Menu

Van Vicker shared this beautiful photo with his two daughters in England. The Ghanaian actor also thanked all parents for raising their kids. He wrote; “Its time for self-felicitation. Raising children (a child) is a backbreaker. I respect my mom and all parent(s). #mysuccessstory #itsnotbymightbutbygrace #gyf”     The first daughter, J’dyl (right) is turned 13-years-old in …

