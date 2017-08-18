Vandals doing harm to economy, NNPC cries out – The Nation Newspaper
TVC News
Vandals doing harm to economy, NNPC cries out
The Nation Newspaper
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has appealed to oil pipeline hackers to desist from such nefarious act which, according to him, is not only harmful to the environment, but equally hazardous …
