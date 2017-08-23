Sports I Am Eager to Learn Pidgin English – Jamie Vardy – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Sports I Am Eager to Learn Pidgin English – Jamie Vardy
Nigerian Bulletin
Leicester City star forward Jamie Vardy says he is eager to learn the very popular local Nigerian language called Pidgin English from the Nigerian players at the club. vardy ndidi.PNG Vardy said he is keen on learning the language as that is what the …
Vardy learning Pidgin English from Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian players keep speaking Pidgin English… I want to learn, says Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy: I Am Learning How To Speak Pidgin English
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!