Sports I Am Eager to Learn Pidgin English – Jamie Vardy – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Leicester City star forward Jamie Vardy says he is eager to learn the very popular local Nigerian language called Pidgin English from the Nigerian players at the club. vardy ndidi.PNG Vardy said he is keen on learning the language as that is what the
Vardy learning Pidgin English from Musa, Ndidi, IheanachoPulse Nigeria
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian players keep speaking Pidgin English… I want to learn, says Jamie VardyTheCable
Jamie Vardy: I Am Learning How To Speak Pidgin EnglishThe Whistler

all 4 news articles »

