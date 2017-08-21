Pages Navigation Menu

VC reinstates 300 staff sacked by predecessor

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

​The Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State says it has reinstated 300 academic and non-academic staff allegedly sacked by the institution’s former vice chancellor, Prof. Haruna Kaita. The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, announced this when he spoke with newsmen in Dutsinma on Monday, Bichi said the staff were dismissed without […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

