Venezuela legislators reject congress takeover plan

Venezuela’s congress is meeting in defiance of what opposition leaders consider an autocratic push by allies of President Nicolas Maduro to usurp the legislature’s powers.

The deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas was among a group of foreign diplomats who attended Saturday’s special session to express solidarity with the increasingly cornered lawmakers.

Venezuela’s ongoing political standoff took another dramatic turn Friday after the pro-government constitutional assembly approved a decree taking over congress’ powers to pass legislation of vital importance to the crisis-wracked nation.

The U.S. government called the move an illegitimate “power grab.” Lawmakers from nine mostly Latin American nations meeting in Peru said it consolidates Venezuela’s tilt toward “dictatorship.”

Lawmakers dismissed the edict and said they won’t stop meeting unless they are dissolved by force.

The post Venezuela legislators reject congress takeover plan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

