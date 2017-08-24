Victor Matfield Puts Garreth ‘Soldierboy’ McLellan And Arno Jordaan To The Test [Videos]

If Victor Matfield tells you to do something, you do it.

Hey, I don’t want Victor or his pal Bakkies giving me any sideways looks, OK?

The Springbok legend has teamed up with Stor-Age to put UFC hard man Garreth ‘Soldierboy’ McLellan and Afrikaans singer Arno Jordaan through their paces.

Dubbed the Stor-Age Challenge, the two will need to complete a series of tasks in order to stand a chance of making the Stor-Age VIP Legends Rugby team at the Zando Tshwane 10s Sport and Lifestyle event in Tshwane this weekend.

It seems they might have been a little blindsided, but we’ll let Victor set the scene:

Challenge One is all about bringing the gees:

The second challenge requires a little online sleuthing:

For their third task the chaps try their best not to crack up:

Ever wanted to smash an egg on your pal’s head? I think this challenge looks like a good time:

Don the Sumo suits for the final challenge:

Looks like these two managed to appease Victor and complete their Challenges – solid effort.

If you’re keen to see these two in action, as well as the likes of Bakkies Botha, Gcobani Bobo, Derick Hougaard and Mark Fish, head down to the Zando Tshwane 10s on this Friday and Saturday – August 25 and August 26.

You can find out more about the Zando Tshwane 10s HERE, including ticket prices and complete fixture lists.

Victor and Bakkies back together – good luck to all who come across their path this weekend.

A quick heads up, too – if you’re after 50% off your first month’s storage, 2OV has a deal for you right HERE.

