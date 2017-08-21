VIDEO: Abisola – Olowolayemo

ABISOLA (A.K.A abisolanoni) Makes a huge return on your screens after his radio and tv most aired song Jericho earned him a spot in the heart of music lovers, home and abroad.

The visual to his second song, ‘olowolayemo‘ is already enjoying massive airplay on various Music stations on TV and radio and has also been released online.

Olowolayemo preaches the tales of wealth and how it runs the world with a beautiful video shot by fast-rising director Adamsgud; the university of Lagos postgraduate product had renowned award-winning producer Deetunes on the beats which makes the Song an irresistible street anthem.

ENJOY!

The post VIDEO: Abisola – Olowolayemo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

