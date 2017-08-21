VIDEO: Attitude – Na So

Attitude, the young lad signed to Achievas Entertainment, drops another record titled “Na So”. Closely linked to Reekado Banks, Mayorkun and Dapo Tuburna, the 21-year old shows he won’t be slowing down anytime soon. “Na So” is a follow up single to the previously released collaboration with Ycee titled “Aye Ole”. It was produced by KillerTunes and the video was shot and directed by rising cinematographer Lucas Reid.

The post VIDEO: Attitude – Na So appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

