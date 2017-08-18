Video: “Buhari go home!” chant Nigerians in front of Abuja House in London

Video shows Nigerians in solidarity with the #ResumeOrResign group in London chanting “Buhari go Home!” in what they termed vigil in front of the Nigerian Abuja House in London.

