Video: “Buhari go home!” chant Nigerians in front of Abuja House in London

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Video shows Nigerians in solidarity with the #ResumeOrResign group in London chanting “Buhari go Home!” in what they termed vigil in front of the Nigerian Abuja House in London.

