Video: Buhari must come out, address me in front of London Abuja House – Nigerian

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Video shows a Nigeria resident in London protesting against the continuous stay of President Muhammadu Buhari in London. The Nigerian who gave his name as Bob Olukoya to an online medium, Elomba.com said one of his grouses is that he wants President Buhari to come out and address him in person in front of the Abuja House in London.

The post Video: Buhari must come out, address me in front of London Abuja House – Nigerian appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

