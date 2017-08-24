Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Buhari signs agreements on extradition, others

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed nine agreements, including the Extradition Treaty, with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The treaty is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony at the President Villa, Abuja on Thursday, the President said that the agreements would enable both countries to take important steps toward strengthening their economies and security.

The post Video: Buhari signs agreements on extradition, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.