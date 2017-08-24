Video: Buhari signs agreements on extradition, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed nine agreements, including the Extradition Treaty, with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The treaty is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony at the President Villa, Abuja on Thursday, the President said that the agreements would enable both countries to take important steps toward strengthening their economies and security.

