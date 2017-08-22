Video: Buhari’s speech poor in grammar, quality – Osuntokun

Former Presidential Adviser, Akin Osuntokun has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast speech on Monday was very poor both in grammar and quality. He said this while featuring on Channels TV Politics Today.

Do you agree with him?



The post Video: Buhari’s speech poor in grammar, quality – Osuntokun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

