Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: D’banj delves into Afro-trap on ‘El Chapo’ as he releases new album (updated) – TheCable

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

VIDEO: D'banj delves into Afro-trap on 'El Chapo' as he releases new album (updated)
TheCable
With the aid of auto-tune, Wande Coal, and American rapper Gucci Mane, D'banj has released another single off his forthcoming King Don Come album. D'banj, who has been experimenting with different sounds since parting ways with Don Jazzy, makes a …
King Don Come! D'Banj finally drops Much Anticipated New AlbumBellaNaija
D'Banj and Wande Coal Bring Gucci Mane In On the Fun for El ChapoCulture Custodian (press release) (registration) (blog)
VIDEO: D'Banj ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal – El ChapoNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.