VIDEO: D’Banj – El Chapo ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Off his highly anticipated “King Don Come” album, Nigerian music maestro, D’banj shares a solid collaboration titled “El Chapo” featuring American rapper, Gucci Mane and former label mate and Black Diamond boss, Wande Coal. The video was directed by EIE Rivera. Enjoy. http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/D_Banj_Feat_Gucci_Mane_Wande_Coal_-_El_Chapo.mp3 DOWNLOAD

