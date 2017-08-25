VIDEO: Di’Ja – Oh Radio

Di’ja returns with another Love-Perfected single as she requested her Love song Get played on the Radio.

Mavin Records songstress – Di’Ja dishes out a spanking new single entitled “Oh Radio” and she’s doing it big as she puts out two versions of the song at the same time. She releases the house and alternative versions.

In the visuals, Di’Ja was caught up in traffic and she puts a call through to her favourite radio station just to request a special song for her love interest.

Listen to the both ‘house and alternative versions’, and share your thoughts.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

