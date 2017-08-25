VIDEO: Di’Ja – Oh Radio – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
VIDEO: Di'Ja – Oh Radio
Di'ja returns with another Love-Perfected single as she requested her Love song Get played on the Radio. Mavin Records songstress – Di'Ja dishes out a spanking new single entitled “Oh Radio” and she's doing it big as she puts out two versions of the …
