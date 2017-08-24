Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her

By Nwafor Sunday

The popular Nollywood actrees, Funke Akindele, on Thursday, was surprised by her husband who came with her friends to their house without her knowledge. She stood akimbo, watching surprisingly on what was going on.

watch all.

The post Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

