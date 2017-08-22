Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[SPEECH] We’ll not relent in war on computer-generated leaders, says Raila – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

[SPEECH] We'll not relent in war on computer-generated leaders, says Raila
The Star, Kenya
Opposition leader Raila Odinga arrives for Hassan Joho's inauguration as Mombasa Governor, August 22, 2017. /ELKANA JACOB. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. We came to this great city of Mombasa to witness the swearing-in of one of …
Raila Odinga announces movement to fight for voters rights at Joho's inaugurationThe Standard
Raila Odinga launches truth and electoral justice driveDaily Nation
Joho ni kifaranga ya kuku kamili – RailaTUKO.CO.KE

all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.