VIDEO: Jezzbrown – Anita (Yawa cover)

The indigenous rapper jezzbrown finally decided to do his own version of Tekno’s hit track ‘yawa’ He titled it ‘Anita’ telling a funny love story how anita left him without even a dime all in the name of love

Download and also watch the visual part of the story.

