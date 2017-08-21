VIDEO: Lil AY ft. Runtown – Unchangeable

Cool Records Entertainment artiste “Lil AY” is set to take the industry by storm as he delivers a deliciously pleading performance on the visuals to his new hit banger ‘Unchangeable’. He features the Sound God ‘Runtown’ who blesses this track with his magical voice and lyrics.

The video was directed by Director Teekay who does an impressive job with interesting cinematography, flawless choreography and a beautiful leading lady.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch The Music video below:

The post VIDEO: Lil AY ft. Runtown – Unchangeable appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

