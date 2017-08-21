Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Ms Cosmo Ft. Nasty C, Kwesta & Rouge – Connect

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

South African On-Air personality, Hip Hop DJ and Host of TheStirUp on 5FM, Ms Cosmo finally releases visuals for her much anticipated single titled “Connect”.

She features South African hip-hop finest Nasty C, Kwesta and Rouge. Produced by Gemini Major.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do Check it out! It’s absolutely fire!!

Enjoy the video below:

The post VIDEO: Ms Cosmo Ft. Nasty C, Kwesta & Rouge – Connect appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.