VIDEO: Phlex ft. Olamide – Medicina 2.0

Pillars Records frontrunner, Adeniyi Ariyo Popularly known as “Phlex” finally releases the much anticipated video to his latest hit single, Medicina2.0 featuring the Buzzing Indigenous Rapper Olamide .

The video was shot in Lagos directed by Ace director Lucas Reid ,features cameo appearances from some known faces, including Olamide Himself, Charass, SheyMan, Yung6ix, DjEnimoney just to mention a Few.

