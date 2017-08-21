VIDEO: President Buhari’s Live Broadcast Today (August 21, 2017)

Buhari’s Live Broadcast Video – August 21. “Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,” Mr. Buhari said in a nationwide broadcast to the nation Monday morning, two days after returning to the country from the United Kingdom. The President had been in London for 103 days to treat undisclosed ailment, before returning to Nigeria on Saturday. …

