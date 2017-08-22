Lioness protects her pride from nomadic male lion in Kenya – Gears Of Biz
|
Gears Of Biz
|
Lioness protects her pride from nomadic male lion in Kenya
Gears Of Biz
A lioness in Kenya is seen fiercely protecting her young in video that confirms that there's no messing with Mummy. Video shows a lioness ferociously warding off an approaching nomadic male lion in Kenya's Maasai Mara nature reserve. Nomadic male lions …
No messing with mummy! Watch fierce Kenyan lioness protect her young from male nomadic lion
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!