VIDEO: Skiibii – Moon And Back

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

SKIIBII makes a quick return following his successful release ‘LONDON’ with this sweet sound ‘MOON AND BACK‘ which he addresses as his first love song ever released , song produced by MYSTRO with a beautiful video shot in ‘New York’ by Director EAD.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

