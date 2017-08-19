VIDEO: Skiibii – Moon And Back
SKIIBII makes a quick return following his successful release ‘LONDON’ with this sweet sound ‘MOON AND BACK‘ which he addresses as his first love song ever released , song produced by MYSTRO with a beautiful video shot in ‘New York’ by Director EAD.
Video below:
The post VIDEO: Skiibii – Moon And Back appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!