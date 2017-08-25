VIDEO: Solidstar – International Woman

Achievas music Star-man – Solidstar is here with another love sound which he showcases his Love-Lyrics Versatility on this new hit titled ‘International Woman’.

The song was produced by Popito, and The video was directed by Toka Mcbaror.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch the video below:

The post VIDEO: Solidstar – International Woman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

