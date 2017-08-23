[VIDEO] Sonko leads sting operation at City Hall, finds unbanked Sh7 million – The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Sonko leads sting operation at City Hall, finds unbanked Sh7 million
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko found unbanked Sh7 million during a sting operation at City Hall on August 23, 2017.
Drama ensues at City Hall as Polycarp Igathe finds Evans Kidero potrait on wall
Sonko finds Sh7m stashed in cash office during sting operation – VIDEO
