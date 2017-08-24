Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Tha Suspect ft. Sagas x David Millz x Snookie – Now Now (Idakami)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

First Video Off anyHow Records & Fresh Cypher Featuring handpicked & buzzing rappers from South-South NIGERIA, Tha Suspect FEAT: Sagas / David Millz and UCR Music Representative Snookie. Shot & Co-Directed By Cinematographer “JULIUS PEE”.

Video Shot by: Julius Pee, Music Production: Tha Suspect, Color Grade by: Clarence Peters, Artistes: Sagas/ DavidMillz & Snookie.

