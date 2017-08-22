[VIDEO] Waiguru, Laboso and Ngilu sworn in as Kenya’s first women county bosses – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Waiguru, Laboso and Ngilu sworn in as Kenya's first women county bosses
The Star, Kenya
Anne Waiguru and Joyce Laboso were sworn in as governors on Tuesday, making their positions as Kenya's first female county bosses official. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your …
