VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Knack Am

Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade is working towards the release of her third studio album titled “Black Magic”; this October following the massive success of her debut and sophomore offerings “King of Queens” and “Mama Africa”.

To push the magical set; The Voice Nigeria coach has services the album’s lead single “Knack Am” with an interesting performance driver visual directed by Clarence Peters, to enhance the expressive love track which boasts afrocentric drums beats, solid percussions and Alade’s ricocheting vocals.

Watch and enjoy the music video for “Knack Am” which features an appearance from popular comic Josh2Funny.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch the music video below!

