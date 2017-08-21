VIDEO: Young King Ft. Elochi – Oluwa Is Involve

YK Entertainment recording act, Richard Obi Chiadikobi aka (Young King) is a Russian based musician but a native of Owerri, Imo state, Eastern part of Nigeria, drops the visuals for his track titled “Oluwa Is Involve”

featuring talented Russian based musician Elochi.

“Oluwa Is Involve” is a song which describes the involvement of God in all human endeavors, it Richard Obi Chiadikobi (Young King) is a native of Owerri, Imo state, Eastern part of Nigeria.

goes further to explain the confidence we have in life due to the involvement of God, this is a contemporary secular song with gospel content. You can follow him on Instagram: @Young_king083 & Twitter: @kingrichy30 for more info.

