Video: You’re a favorite of the press, Buhari tells Okowa at Presidential Villa

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari, at the closed-door meeting with state governors at the Presidential Villa on Friday remarked to the Delta state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa that he is the favourite of the Nigerian Press.

Buhari in a hand shake with Okowa

In the meeting attended by at least the 35 state governors except Governor Fayose of Ekiti, President Buhari is seen in the video below having a hand shake with the governors as they arrived for the meeting.

To Governor Okowa, Buhari said, “You are a favorite of the press.”

