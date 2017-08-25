Violent Protests in India Turn Deadly After Guru’s Rape Conviction – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Violent Protests in India Turn Deadly After Guru's Rape Conviction
New York Times
Supporters of Indian religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh clashed with security forces in Panchkula. Credit Cathal Mcnaughton/Reuters. NEW DELHI — At least 30 people were killed Friday when violent clashes spread across northern India after a …
Violent protests erupt in India as court convicts guru of rape
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case, at least 30 killed in riots
30 killed, 250 injured as Dera supporters go on rampage
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!