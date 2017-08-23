WAEC Ghana Result Checker 2017 – ghana.waecdirect.org

The West African Examinations Council yesterday released the 2017 May/June WASSCE results.

This is how to check your results without stress.

Go to WAEC result checking portal at http://www.waecdirect.org. Enter your WAEC Examination Number in the required column. Select your Examination Year i.e. 2017. Select your Examination Type i.e. SCHOOL CANDIDATE RESULT. Enter the Card Serial Number. Enter the Card PIN. Finally, click “Submit” button to get your 2017 WAEC Result.

