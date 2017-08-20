Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WAEC May/June 2017: Why I made A grade in all subjects – Chinecherem Cynthia

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Education, News, WAEC | 0 comments

A former pupil of Shalom Academy, Nsukka, Enugu State, Chinecherem Cynthia Ali who made grade A in all subjects in the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WAESSCE, has revealed why she was able to achieve the feat. Cynthia became the first pupil in her school to earn A grade in all the […]

WAEC May/June 2017: Why I made A grade in all subjects – Chinecherem Cynthia

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.